NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Nikolay Lukyanchikov, of Northampton Township, is being held on $1 million bail. Police say they found his dog charred on a grill in the front yard of his Holly Knoll Drive home.
This happened Friday morning.READ MORE: Police Searching For Missing Former Morrisville Councilman David Nay
This Northampton Township man is held on $1 million bail after police say he barbecued his dog. Officers got a complaint about a fire pit at 7a at Nikolay Lukyanchikov’s home and found the badly burned animal. The man has been charged with animal cruelty counts. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/j3RXMWMxC7
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 3, 2021READ MORE: What's Re-Entry Anxiety? How To Feel More Comfortable As Life Returns To New Normal
Police say a couch was also torched.MORE NEWS: Some Jersey Shore Towns Taking Action To Ban Sale Of Recreational Marijuana In Their Community
He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.