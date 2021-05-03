CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Nikolay Lukyanchikov, of Northampton Township, is being held on $1 million bail. Police say they found his dog charred on a grill in the front yard of his Holly Knoll Drive home.

This happened Friday morning.

Police say a couch was also torched.

He is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.