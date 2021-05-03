PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Porch pirates are resorting to some sly tactics to steal packages and gifts. One victim in Fishtown caught an accused pirate posing as someone some may not suspect.

Police arrested the Amazon imposter earlier this evening and it was all thanks to vigilant Fishtown neighbors.

“At first I was like there’s an Amazon guy, but I realized he came up on a bike and he undelivered my delivered packages,” Fishtown resident Trey Dodge said.

That’s what Dodge says his surveillance video revealed to him Sunday on the 1300 block of East Oxford Street.

“He waited across the street and came over and stole something off my neighbor’s stoop, and then came up my stairs and stole a couple packages off my stoop as well,” Dodge said.

This isn’t the first time Dodge has had packages stolen off his porch, but he says this is the most creative approach he’s seen.

“It wasn’t until my neighbor said check it out and then realized it was just someone playing the role,” he said.

We did find some tips for Amazon customers online.

You’re advised to contact customer service to report the theft and file a report with Amazon, as well as your police department. You could also consider having your packages delivered to a more secure location or use Amazon lockers.

“It’s nothing new, no one’s surprised, they’re just more disappointed I think. A couple people agreed with the creativity. A couple people just suggested using lockers and stuff like that,” Dodge said.

Dodge says Amazon did reach out to him. They refunded his money and replaced his water bottle and T-shirt that was stolen.