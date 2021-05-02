PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Applications open Monday for restaurants and bars looking to apply for relief funds. The Small Business Association is launching the $29 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
Applications open at noon.READ MORE: New Jersey Gov. Murphy To Make Major Announcement Monday On Easing Restrictions, Vaccinations
The fund will pay pandemic-related revenue losses for eligible businesses.
𝗧𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗪: You can start applying for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund on Monday at 12pm ET!
➡️ Go to https://t.co/JID3OdaJF8 for the registration link, an application checklist, an application user guide, FAQs, and more.READ MORE: Police Escort Return Body Of Slain Officer Keith Heacook To Delaware
📱 Need additional help? Call 1-844-279-8898
— SBA (@SBAgov) May 2, 2021
Priority will be given to businesses that are majority-owned by women, veterans, or socially disadvantaged groups.
For more information and to apply visit: sba.gov/restaurants.MORE NEWS: CBS3 Pet Project: Why Do Dogs Burrow?