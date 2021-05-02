DELMAR, Del. (AP) – The body of a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked responding to a fight is returning to his home state with a police escort. Delmar Police Chief Ivan Barkley said law enforcement agencies from Maryland and Delaware will escort the body of Cpl. Keith Heacook from the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to Delmar.
Heacook, 54, died Wednesday at the hospital from injuries he suffered April 25 in the line of duty.
Authorities say Heacook was attacked by Brandon Wilkerson, 30, of Salisbury, Maryland, after responding to a report of a fight in Delmar. A witness reported that Wilkerson slammed his foot repeatedly on Heacook’s head while he lay unconscious. Wilkerson is also accused of attacking an elderly couple.
The escort for Heacook Sunday is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will progress from I-95 in Baltimore to U.S. Route 50 and Route 404 into Delaware and finally to Shorts Funeral Home in Delmar.
