PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been a violent weekend in Philadelphia. Police are investigating multiple acts of violence throughout the city. In total, seven people were either shot or stabbed.

Philadelphia police say one of those victims, a man in his 20’s, is hanging on to life. He was shot multiple times just before 1 a.m. on the 1600 block of W. Loudon Street in Logan. He was taken to Einstein Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

In North Philadelphia, three people are recovering after a shooting on Dauphin Street. The shooting happened in the middle of the afternoon just before 3 p.m. All of the victims are recovering at Temple University Hospital.

In Kensington, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of E. Silver Street.

Police also responded to a barricade situation in East Germantown. It happened on the 1000 block of Chelten Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. One woman was killed, and two men were stabbed multiple times and are recovering at Einstein Hospital. After locking himself in a house, the suspect was eventually arrested.

As for the other incidents, no one has been arrested.

According to police data, 169 people have been killed so far this year. That’s 33% higher than this time last year.

