PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in Olney. Eyewitness News was on East Albanus Street where shell casings were scattered in the road and bullet holes were in a car.
The driver's window was shattered from the bullets.
Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old and 17-year-old were both shot in the leg just before 4:30 p.m. Both are in stable condition at an area hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is the latest in a violent weekend across the city.
According to police data and homicide unit officials, 174 people have been killed so far this year in the city and five of them were this weekend.
The total is hovering at least 33% higher than this time last year.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.