COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A Collingswood man is on a mission to make sure every graduating senior gets a high school yearbook — and he’s bringing a few of his friends along the way.

“Anytime people can get together to help for the greater cause and involves running is fantastic,” Josh Forrest, a senior at Collingswood High School, said.

It was everything but a lazy Sunday morning in Collingswood. Nearly 30 people ran around knight park to help fundraise for students.

“I messaged the principal and asked what we can do to raise money,” organizer Patrick Rodio said. “I can run, I can’t do much else, but I can run”

Patrick Rodio organized the 21 for ’21 run. It benefits the organization Collingswood Cares. They ran 21 miles around the park to help make sure the Class of 2021 can afford yearbooks.

“A lot of fundraiser opportunities got canceled so they couldn’t do it,” Rodio said. “A lot of times they’ll do fundraisers — they sell flowers or something and especially last year you just couldn’t do that.”

While the main focus is to help with yearbooks, any leftover funds will go to help with scholarships.

This is the second year for the fundraiser. Last year, Patrick ran 20 miles for the Class of 2020 and raised $3,000.

“It’s been kind of an abnormal year but to see everyone coming out and supporting is really amazing to see,” senior Sophie Steidle said.