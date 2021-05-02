CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey may be easing restrictions on Monday. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted Sunday he’s making a “major announcement” Monday at 1 p.m.

The governor says he’ll talk about easing restrictions and ramping up vaccinations in the state.

“Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, with our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations,” Murphy tweeted.

Stick with CBS Philly on-air and online and CBSN Philly for updates on what comes out of this announcement.