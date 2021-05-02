TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey may be easing restrictions on Monday. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted Sunday he’s making a “major announcement” Monday at 1 p.m.
The governor says he’ll talk about easing restrictions and ramping up vaccinations in the state.READ MORE: Applications For Relief Funds For Restaurants Open Monday
“Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, with our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations,” Murphy tweeted.
MORE NEWS: CBS3 Pet Project: Why Do Dogs Burrow?
Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, with our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations.READ MORE: Police Escort Return Body Of Slain Officer Keith Heacook To Delaware
YouTube: https://t.co/rIPsZGPv4X
Twitter: https://t.co/Io34K1c3b8⁰Facebook: https://t.co/0bGyMWZS29 pic.twitter.com/f6vAifZkIm
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 2, 2021
Stick with CBS Philly on-air and online and CBSN Philly for updates on what comes out of this announcement.