WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — One person is in serious condition after a boat caught fire in Wildwood, New Jersey. Officials responded to a fire on an approximately 40-feet pleasure vessel that was docked on the 400 block of Dock Street Saturday around 10:45 a.m.
Arriving firefighters were flagged down to help a burn victim who was brought into a nearby business. The victim was taken to the Cape May County Armory before being airlifted to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia by Medevac helicopter.
The victim is in serious condition.
Officials say the fire was upgraded to a first-alarm fire, calling off-duty firefighters and additional resources to the scene. Fireboats also responded to the scene.
Video sent to Eyewitness News shows clouds of black smoke pouring from the boat.
As firefighters battled the flames, the vessel broke free of its moorings and began floating east down Otten’s Harbor. Strong winds caused the vessel to end up at the east end of Otten’s Harbor adjacent to Park Boulevard.
Two other docked vessels suffered minor damage as the boat drifted in the harbor.
The fire was placed under control in 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.