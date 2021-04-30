PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a murder suspect. They’re actively looking for 22-year-old Terrance Fleming Jr. of North Camac Street.
Fleming is wanted for the April 20 murder of 19-year-old Bryant Heard on the 1200 block of Wagner Street in Philadelphia's Logan section.
Police say Heard was shot several times and was in a car accident just before the shooting.
If you have any information in this incident, call police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.