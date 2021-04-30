PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – President Joe Biden heads to Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station Friday afternoon. It’s part of Amtrak’s 50th anniversary and his push to expand the rail line as part of his infrastructure bill.
On Thursday, the president and the first lady visited Georgia to mark his first 100 days in office. It included a visit to former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn in Plains.
The Bidens then made their way to a drive-in rally in Duluth, Georgia.
"It has only been 100 days but I have to tell you, I've never been more optimistic about the future in America. America is on the move again. We're choosing hope over fear, truth over lies, light over darkness," Biden said.
The president is pushing his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.
The president is pushing his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

It would invest in education, child care, and paid family leave.