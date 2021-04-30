PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Light showers continue across the region Friday morning. We should see drier weather unfold after daybreak. Today will feature partly sunny skies and noticeably cooler afternoon temperatures. However, the weather headliner today is the strong winds.
We could see sustained winds in the 20-30mph range most if not all day, with gusts at times reaching as high as 60mph. This has prompted a High Wind Warning for the entire region.
Widespread Damaging Wind threat for today; 60mph gust possible. Peak wind gust are expected between 5PM-2AM. Plan for outages, down trees and tough travel. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/XoPJ3FvMpe
— Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) April 30, 2021
Winds will remain breezy Saturday but nothing like Friday afternoon. Temperatures should be cooler but comfortable, as well. We will rise into the middle 60s on Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
By the end of the weekend, the high heat returns with highs near 80 again Sunday afternoon. A lovely mild partly sunny day with a stray shower possible, mainly north. We should remain warm and slightly humid from Sunday through at least the first half of next week. Highs will hover in the 70s to low 80s and we should keep the umbrellas handy as we will sit in a summer pattern with chances for showers most days next week.