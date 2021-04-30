CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After taking the Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama in Round 1 on Thursday night, the Eagles shored up their offensive line depth Friday — with another ‘Bama player. With the 37th overall pick, the Eagles selected Alabama center/guard Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson, 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, started 12 games at center in 2020 before tearing his ACL in December.

Jason Kelce, 33, is back for another year at center with the Eagles but Dickerson has experience at both center and guard.

On Thursday night, the Eagles traded up to No. 10 with the Cowboys, leapfrogging the Giants, to select Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith won the Heisman with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020. On top of that, he torched Ohio State in the National Champions for three touchdowns and 215 yards in the first half.

Smith played with Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts at Alabama in 2017.

Here are the remaining Eagles’ picks:

Round 3 – No. 70
Round 4 – No. 123
Round 5 – No. 150
Round 6 – No. 189
Round 6 – No. 224
Round 6 – No. 225
Round 7 – No. 234
Round 7 – No. 240