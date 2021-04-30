PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Listen up, Sixers fans. You have a chance to own a piece of team memorabilia and help a good cause at the same time.
The Sixers are auctioning off game-worn sneakers next Thursday and Saturday.READ MORE: Lower Merion's Junior Varsity Lacrosse Teams Goes Viral After Special Moment Had Both Teams Celebrating
All the money raised will go to the Sixers Youth Foundation.READ MORE: 'We've Made Some Mistakes Forcing Picks,' Howie Roseman Says Of Eagles' Draft Record
Along with shoes from the current players, there are also pairs from Sixers legends Allen Iverson and “Dr. J” Julius Erving.MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden Visits 30th Street Station In Philadelphia On Amtrak's 50th Anniversary
To see the sneakers up for auction and more information, click here.