By CBS3 Staff
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A lawyer is now looking into accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against some Ocean City Beach Patrol employees.

The city hired the lawyer to conduct an internal investigation after an Instagram account called OCBP Predators went viral.

It’s filled with anonymous stories about misconduct by Ocean City lifeguards.

The city is also looking for an independent contractor to oversee the beach patrol this summer.