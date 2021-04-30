OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A lawyer is now looking into accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against some Ocean City Beach Patrol employees.
The city hired the lawyer to conduct an internal investigation after an Instagram account called OCBP Predators went viral.
UPDATE on a story you saw first on @CBSPhilly —- Ocean City has hired a Labor Attorney to Conduct an internal investigation of Beach Patrol after numerous allegations of sexual harassment. Here’s part of the release from OCNJ: pic.twitter.com/JQkvPP5hxf
— Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) April 30, 2021
It's filled with anonymous stories about misconduct by Ocean City lifeguards.
The city is also looking for an independent contractor to oversee the beach patrol this summer.