PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Round 1 of the NFL Draft, the Eagles drafted this year’s Heisman Trophy winner. Who will they select tonight?

Don’t sleep on Day Two. Three of the Eagles’ last four second-round picks have become starters. The one they missed on was J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

The Eagles moved up two spots last night to grab receiver DeVonta Smith, a move made possible because they entered the draft with 11 selections.

Two more picks tonight for the Eagles — 37th overall and 70th overall.

With Smith now in the mix, there’s plenty of talent still available at the top of the second round.

General Manager Howie Roseman has been criticized, and rightfully so, for his draft record.

He was asked last night about following his draft board and not reaching for prospects based on the specific needs of the team.

I mean, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas one round apart? Anyone?

“How many picks we have over the next two years we really don’t want to get in a position — we’ve made some mistakes forcing picks and forcing positions, so we’ve spent so much time on this draft and so much time on this process and so much discussions about the players in this draft that we’re not going to reach. We’re going to take the best guys,” Roseman said.

Depending on what defensive scheme the Eagles’ secondary uses next year, Eagles fans could hear a familiar name at 37. Asante Samuel Jr. is a highly-ranked cornerback who may be available.

His dad played for the Birds from 2008-2011.