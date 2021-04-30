BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say a man was killed and a 10-year-old boy was shot in Burlington City on Friday night. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Saint Mary Street at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Prosecutors say the man was shot as he was walking along the street. He was rushed to Virtua Willingboro Hospital and was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Philadelphia's William H. Loesche Elementary School Closing Due To Multiple COVID-19 Cases
A 10-year-old boy who was in the area was struck in the foot by a gunshot. His injuries are non-life-threatening, prosecutors say.READ MORE: Philadelphia Eagles Pick Alabama Center Landon Dickerson In Round 2 Of NFL Draft
Authorities say the shooter fled the scene on foot toward Route 130.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Ocean City Hires Attorney To Investigate Beach Patrol Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Anyone with information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to call the City of Burlington Police Department tip line at 609-386-0262, ext. 211 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.