PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shot in the arm along with a free cup of coffee. The FEMA-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday will be offering free Wawa coffee to the first 5,000 residents who show up to receive their vaccine.
🚨 THIS JUST IN: The Center City Vaccination Center will offer Pfizer AND J&J tomorrow! Free @Wawa coffee for the first 5,000 vaccinees!
Come down as a walk-up between 8am- 5pm or schedule your appt. #VaxUpPhilly
— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) April 30, 2021
The Center City site will be offering both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
Anyone who would like to book an appointment for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can do so by clicking here. Residents who want the one-and-done J&J vaccine can sign up for an appointment here.
Walk-ups are also available on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
According to city data, as of Friday, 28.5% of Philadelphia residents are fully vaccinated and 43.7% are partially vaccinated. As of Friday morning, 49% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 3.4 million residents in the commonwealth are fully vaccinated.