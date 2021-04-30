PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins has moved on to New Orleans, but the former Eagles safety has remained active in the city he called home for six years. On Friday, Jenkins took to Twitter to endorse incumbent Democrat Larry Krasner for district attorney.

“During his first term as Philadelphia District Attorney, Larry Krasner has supported victims, he has exonerated the innocent, and he has held police accountable,” Jenkins said, in part. “…I am happy to stand behind Larry in his re-election and hope to see Philly give him a second term.”

In the May 18 primary, Krasner is being challenged by Carlos Vega, a retired homicide prosecutor.

Philadelphia’s Democratic Party is not endorsing any candidate for district attorney.

“It is expected. It is exactly what they did last time,” Krasner said. “And last time, we won with more votes than any district attorney candidate in at least 20 years.”

The city’s Fraternal Order of Police urging Republican officers to switch their party to become Democrats and vote for Vega in the May primary, all in an effort to take get the incumbent, Krasner, out of office.

Meanwhile, the sole Republican candidate for DA, private attorney Charles Peruto, says he’ll end his campaign if Vega wins the primary.

The primary comes as gun violence, particularly involving young people, is on the rise throughout the city. Police statistics released during the mayor’s bi-weekly gun violence briefing this week show shootings and homicide rates continuing to escalate, standing at 159 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Jenkins played for the Eagles from 2014-2019 but has remained a fixture in the community since his departure.