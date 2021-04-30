PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The drama lasted a little under 24 hours, and DeVonta Smith got his number. The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday night Smith, the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will wear No. 6 with the Birds — the same digit he wore with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“Single digits came just in time,” the Eagles wrote in a tweet.

Khalil Tate, an undrafted free agent signee in 2020, previously was listed as No. 6.

The last Eagle to wear No. 6 was kicker Caleb Sturgis.

Smith will be the first non-punter/kicker to wear No. 6 since quarterback Bubby Brister in 1993-94.

Other players to wear No. 6 in Eagles history are Alex Henery (2011-2013), Saverio Rocca (2007-210), Jose Cortez (2005), Jason Baker (2002), Lee Johnson (2002), Matt Cavanaugh (1986-1989), Dan Pastorini (1983), Spike Jones (1975-1977), John Reaves (1972) and Jim MacMurdo (1934-36).

The Birds traded up with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night to draft Smith.

After being drafted by Philadelphia, the wideout said he was “shocked that they had traded up for me.”

“I was like, ‘They traded up for me. They saw something they liked,’” Smith said.

Smith arrived in Philadelphia on Friday, and shortly after, he asked Philadelphia fans where to get the best cheesesteak.

Best cheesesteak spot in Philly ? — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) April 30, 2021

The Eagles on Friday night drafted another Alabama product, selecting interior offensive lineman Landon Dickerson with the 37th overall pick.

Dickerson can play both center and guard and is coming off a torn ACL — the second of his career. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound O-lineman started 12 games for the Crimson Tide in 2020.

“Timetable for me, I’m just taking it day by day right now,” Dickerson said. “Looking to get back as soon as I can and work on competing and doing whatever I can to make this team better.”

While Jason Kelce returns for another season with the Birds, Dickerson figures to be his successor.

Philadelphia has eight picks left in the NFL draft, including the 70th overall selection Friday night.

The Birds have a fourth-round pick (No. 123), fifth-rounder (No. 150), three sixth-round picks (Nos. 189, 224, 225), and two seventh-round picks (Nos. 234, 240).