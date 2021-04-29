PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 NFL Draft to be held virtually from Commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement, this year’s draft was held in person in Cleveland. Meanwhile, in Philly, new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni got a chance to interact with some Birds fans.

The Eagles are holding a draft party at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, and before it started, Sirianni stepped outside to have a brief catch with some fans.

For what it’s worth, Sirianni caught the ball.

It’s unclear if the “Unlike Agholor” guy was in attendance.

That wasn’t the only time Sirianni interacted with the fans.

The first-year head coach showed some love to some Eagles fans by signing some autographs.

And Sirianni also addressed the fans in his usual energetic tone.

At this time, the Eagles have not tweeted any video of Sirianni playing rock, paper, scissors with any fans.

The Eagles have the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.