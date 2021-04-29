PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A violent year in Philadelphia continues with two more teenagers shot Thursday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia. The gunfire erupted just before 3 p.m. on the 4600 block of Woodland Avenue.
Police say an 18-year-old was shot eight times and he's in critical condition.
A 16-year-old boy was also shot once and is in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.