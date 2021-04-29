PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What do you get when you combine crunchy and savory along with a little sweetness too? Love and Honey Fried Chicken in Fishtown.

In this week’s Taste With Tori, we head to Fishtown to explore how this popular restaurant got its start.

While this is my first time, Fishtown already knows that if you’re looking for crunchy, crack-alicious, delicious and delightfully dredged fried chicken, Love and Honey is the place to be.

“We drop everything to order,” owner Todd Lyons said. “We don’t have things sitting around because we believe that’s how fried chicken is best served.”

And they’re serving up more than just chicken drizzled in their signature honey.

“It’s a little sweet, salty, savory,” Lyons said.

They’ve got the fixings too.

Chef-driven and owned by husband and wife, Todd and Laura Lyons, they never really saw fried chicken in their future until their recipe caused a buzz like no other.

“As it was kind of coming together, all the family and friends, all the people who were eating the fried chicken were like, that’s the thing. That’s kind of what inspired us to do it,” Lyons said.

