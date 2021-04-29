SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have released the identities of the two victims and the suspect involved in a double homicide incident in Smyrna on Tuesday. Officials say 38-year-old Stephanie Gill, of Smyrna, was fatally shot in the parking lot of Smyrna Middle School and 21-year-old Deanna Dominick-Dalton, of Clayton, was the victim found dead inside the residence at McLane Gardens.

The suspect, who apparently shot himself before crashing during the police pursuit, was identified as Llewellyn Gill, of Hartly, Delaware. He succumbed to his injuries. He and Stephanie Gill were married.

Dominick-Dalton was found shot dead during a welfare check on the 800 block of McLane Gardens. She is reportedly an acquaintance of Stephanie Gill, who was fatally shot in the parking lot of the school on the 700 block of Duck Creek Parkway on Tuesday morning.

Officials say Stephanie arrived at the school with her husband Llewellyn to pick up their daughter for a medical appointment just before 10:30 a.m.

After a verbal argument ensued outside the vehicle, police say Llewellyn pulled Stephanie back inside the vehicle and shot her. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result, the school was placed on lockdown and a search for the suspect began.

Llewellyn allegedly fled the scene alone in the vehicle the couple arrived in before switching to another vehicle that was registered to him and parked nearby. His vehicle was located around 11:02 a.m. in the area of Route 13 and Route 42.

The suspect fled into Maryland where he ultimately shot himself and crashed near Galena. He was transported to an area hospital in Maryland where he was pronounced dead.

Later, police received information that led them to a second victim, 21-year-old Deanna Dominick-Dalton, who was an acquaintance of Stephanie Gill. Officers responded to the 800 block of McLane Gardens and found Dominick-Dalton inside her residence with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The bodies have since been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science where autopsies will be performed to determine the manner and cause of death.

Officials believe this is a murder-suicide incident and there is no concern for public safety.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703.