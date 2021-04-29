PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Round one of the 2021 NFL Draft is Thursday night. One Philadelphia native is hoping to hear his name called this weekend after overcoming being shot multiple times following a high school football game.
Ray Thomas-Ishman went to high school at Simon-Gratz High School. In 2013, the star football player was shot five times after a game.
It took him 14 months to get back on the field after the shooting.
He played college football or the University of Massachusetts and the University of Buffalo.
Thomas-Ishman says he was driven to overcome his shooting injuries.
“I think that gave me the fuel to strive, I don’t want to be that statistic,” Thomas-Ishman said.
He says he is ready to play in the NFL.
The Eagles hold the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but that could change if there are any trades.