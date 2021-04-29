CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two cars collided on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, sending five people, including a 2-year-old boy, to the hospital. Investigators say an SUV crashed into another SUV, shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Boulevard and Revere Street in Rhawnhurst.

All of the victims are in stable condition.

No word on what caused the crash.

