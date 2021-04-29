PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Keep your umbrellas close as scattered showers are expected to fill the Delaware Valley Thursday. Light spotty showers should continue through the morning before the second wave of moisture drops in after 2 p.m.

The second area of rain is likely to feature a few embedded thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The main threat includes damaging wind gusts in the order of 50 mph and locally heavy downpours.

Shower activity should come to an end by 3 a.m. Friday, however, the area won’t be out of the woods just yet.

A front is expected to cross the region Friday morning and winds are expected to kick up significantly — prompting a High Wind Watch across the entire area.

Wind gusts as high as 60 mph could be seen in some areas, especially during the afternoon and overnight.

The strong winds will allow for temperatures to cool into the low 70s by Friday afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Winds are scheduled to peak during the evening hours, leading into the overnight.

Word to the wise — make sure your phones and devices are charged in the event of scattered power outages.

Saturday morning will feature lows in the mid-40s and this combined with blustery winds will yield wind chills in the 30s for most to kick off the start of May.

Wind-driven snow flurries cannot be ruled out at elevation early on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s alongside a noticeable breeze.

Things quickly turn around on Sunday with temperatures bouncing back to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another warm-up is expected to unfold Sunday and carries into early next week.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your latest forecast.