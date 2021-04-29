PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a rare move, the Eagles made a deal with the Cowboys, moving up to No. 10 to select Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. The Eagles sent the No. 12 pick and a third-round pick (No. 84) to their division rival to move up two spots.

Smith, 6-foot-1 and roughly 175 pounds, bolsters a thin receiving group that recently let loose Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson.

This is the second straight year the Birds have drafted a receiver in the first round after selecting Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick last year.

Smith won the Heisman with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020. On top of that, he torched Ohio State in the National Champions for three touchdowns and 215 yards in the first half.

Smith played with Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts at Alabama in 2017.

After going 4-11-1 last season, the Eagles earned the No. 6 pick in the draft, but in late March, the Birds traded that pick to the Miami Dolphins for the 12th pick, 123rd overall in this year’s draft and a 2022 first-round pick.

It’s been a rollercoaster offseason for Eagles fans after the team fired Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson and traded franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

The team has plenty of holes to fill on the roster and luckily, they have plenty of picks to fill some of those gaps.

Here are the remaining Eagles’ picks

Round 2 – No. 37

Round 3 – No. 70

Round 4 – No. 123

Round 5 – No. 150

Round 6 – No. 189

Round 6 – No. 224

Round 6 – No. 225

Round 7 – No. 234

Round 7 – No. 240

Rounds 2 and 3 begin Friday night at 7 p.m.