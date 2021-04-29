PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man has been arrested after he intentionally struck two people with a U-Haul truck Thursday night. It happened Cecil B Moore Avenue and Front Street around 6:45 p.m.
Police say the man intentionally struck two people and then fled the scene.
The U-Haul truck was recovered at 200 West Birch Street, according to police, and the driver was apprehended.
Police say the victim's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
