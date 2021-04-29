BREAKINGMan Intentionally Crashes U-Haul Truck Into 2 People In Kensington, Police Say
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man has been arrested after he intentionally struck two people with a U-Haul truck Thursday night. It happened Cecil B Moore Avenue and Front Street around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the man intentionally struck two people and then fled the scene.

READ MORE: Large Fire At Abandoned Building In Hockessin Was Intentionally Set, Officials Say

The U-Haul truck was recovered at 200 West Birch Street, according to police, and the driver was apprehended.

READ MORE: Taste With Tori: Love And Honey Fried Chicken Combines Crunchy And Savory With Sweetness For Delicious Dinners

Police say the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden's First 100 Days Has Philadelphia-Area Americans Hopeful For Next Four Years

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.