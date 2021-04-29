Large Flames Break Out At Abandoned Building In Hockessin

HOCKESSIN, Del. (CBS) – A huge fire broke out at an abandoned building in Hockessin, Delaware overnight. The two-alarm fire broke out on Yorklyn Road, just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters tell Eyewitness News they struggled to get water on the fire because the building is in a remote area.
There have been no reports of injuries.