CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hockessin news, Local

HOCKESSIN, Del. (CBS) – A huge fire broke out at an abandoned building in Hockessin, Delaware overnight. The two-alarm fire broke out on Yorklyn Road, just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Intense flames could be seen devouring the building.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Doses At Pennsylvania Convention Center Set To Expire Thursday Amid Drop In Demand

Large Flames Break Out At Abandoned Building In Hockessin

READ MORE: Homeowner Escapes Burlington County House Fire With Minor Injuries, Firefighters Say

Firefighters tell Eyewitness News they struggled to get water on the fire because the building is in a remote area.

MORE NEWS: Police: Two-Car Crash In North Philadelphia Sends Sedan Crashing Into Corner Store

There have been no reports of injuries.