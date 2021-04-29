Homeowner Escapes Burlington County House Fire With Minor Injuries, Firefighters Say

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NORTH HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters battled a house fire in Burlington County overnight. It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on Chesterfield Jacobstown Road in North Hanover Township.

Firefighters say they arrived to heavy fire, smoke, and hoarding conditions.

With no fire hydrant nearby, crews say they had difficulty putting out the flames.

Fortunately, the homeowner escaped with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.