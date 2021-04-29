BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) — A Brigantine physical education teacher got the surprise of her life Thursday morning. The community and the Phillies honored her as an All-Star teacher.
Mindy Pomatto was greeted by hundreds of her students, first responders and the Phillie Phanatic.
Mrs. P, as the students call her, was chosen as one of nine Phillies All-Star teachers.
They will be honored at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, before the Phils’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers.