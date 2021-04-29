PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several schools in the Philadelphia region are earning high grades in this year’s rankings of the best public high schools in the country. U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best High Schools were ranked based on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
In Pennsylvania, Philly’s Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Spring Garden was ranked the best high school in the Commonwealth — and the 18th best school in the country.READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Doses At Pennsylvania Convention Center Set To Expire Thursday Amid Drop In Demand
Downingtown S.T.E.M. Academy in Downingtown, Chester County was the second-best school in Pennsylvania and 34th in the country.
Central High School in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood was the third top school in Pennsylvania and came in 229th place in the national rankings. Radnor High School was 4th in Pennsylvania and 265th in the country. Conestoga High School was 5th in Pennsylvania and 294th in the country.READ MORE: Homeowner Escapes Burlington County House Fire With Minor Injuries, Firefighters Say
In Delaware, the Charter School of Wilmington is top in the state and 74th overall.
And the highest-ranked school in South Jersey is Haddonfield Memorial High School, ranking 39th in the Garden State and 874th in the nation.
More than 17,800 schools were evaluated in this year’s rankings. See the complete list here.MORE NEWS: Police: Two-Car Crash In North Philadelphia Sends Sedan Crashing Into Corner Store