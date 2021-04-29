CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (CBS) — There’s another major step in the road to recovery. “Annie” the musical in Chester Springs premieres on Friday. It’s one of the first Philly-area theaters to open after the eased guidelines.

A year may not seem very long, but for those who love the arts, it’s been challenging not being able to perform.

“Instead of just sort of sitting by, we regrouped as a theater organization as a community and came up with really outside of the box ways to keep the performing arts alive,” SALT Performing Arts President and Artistic Director Lauren McComas said.

Three days before the SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs was supposed to debut “Annie,” the pandemic shut the show down back in 2020.

But it’s a new year and the show must go on.

“Annie” is one of the first musicals to be held inside of a theater in our area for more than a year. We show you a preview of SALT Performing Arts in Chester Springs rendition of Annie tonight on @CBSPhilly! These girls were on fire! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5i1xrYEULj — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) April 30, 2021

“The sun came out. That’s what we keep saying,” McComas said. “The sun comes out tomorrow actually, and we’re so excited that this is the show that we’re starting with because it has so much more meaning now.”

SALT Performing Arts will debut Annie starting this weekend and it will run for three weekends.

There is a 75% capacity limit, and the audience must wear masks. The casts will also wear see-through face coverings.

“This show is about the early 1930s, the Great Depression and how the country needed optimism and needed hope, and here comes a little girl offering that,” McComas said.

Eyewitness News was able to watch their final dress rehearsal, and it will certainly be a showstopper.

Tickets cost $30 and are available to buy by clicking here.