HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf will visit a Washington Health System mass vaccination site to discuss vaccination efforts, vaccine hesitancy and to encourage all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated – help stop the virus and help save lives.

The briefing will take place at 10:15 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Gov. Wolf Visits Washington Health System Mass Vaccination Clinic
  • When: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
  • Time: 10:15 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.