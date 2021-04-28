HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf will visit a Washington Health System mass vaccination site to discuss vaccination efforts, vaccine hesitancy and to encourage all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated – help stop the virus and help save lives.
The briefing will take place at 10:15 a.m.
- What: Gov. Wolf Visits Washington Health System Mass Vaccination Clinic
- When: Wednesday, April 28, 2021
- Time: 10:15 a.m.
