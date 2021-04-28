PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is seeing lots of sunshine and some extra warm temperatures Wednesday afternoon. The warm-up comes just in time to celebrate National Walk at Lunch Day on Wednesday afternoon.
CBS3's Alecia Reid was out on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia where people were soaking up this taste of summer.
What better day to celebrate National Walk at Lunch Day than this afternoon when the region is seeing the warmest temperatures so far this year.
A number of employees are still working from home and if there's any day to come out for a walk, it's today.
Blue Cross Blue Shield is encouraging people across the country to leave their desks, give the computer screen a break and get on their feet for a 30-minute walk to get the blood flowing.
This isn't a registered national day, but Blue Cross Blue Shield has been championing the last Wednesday in April since 2006 and you can't really go wrong with working on staying fit.
It was already very warm by 12 p.m. so whatever you decide on doing make sure you stay hydrated.