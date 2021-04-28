PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday has been such a nice break from the cold, and people are taking full advantage. All across the city, folks are shedding those extra layers of clothes and embracing the summer-like temperatures.

“Fairmount Park is the most beautiful place. I’m just filled with joy when I walk through this park and along the river,” Center City resident Amy Lent said.

From getting their workout in to time under the sun, two and four-legged friends are enjoying the high 80’s.

“I got like eight miles in right now, so I’m about to go get something to eat and refuel,” South Philly resident Daryl Griffin said.

“I wanna encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the weather. There’s nothing like this,” one man said.

Friends Ryan Didio and Gabriel Cunningham are taking a break from sports to cool off. Pop’s Italian Water Ice is their go-to.

“It’s so refreshing. I love their water ice,” Gabriel said.

The South Philly spot gets busy on a hot day like today. There are tons of flavors to choose from.

“This time of year lemon and mango are the two winners,” said Pop Italiano.

It’s also a great day to come outside, even if it’s just for some fresh air.