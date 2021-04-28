PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is a warm start across the region Wednesday. Temperatures started off in the 50s and 60s, but the big warm-up is coming later this afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to skyrocket into the mid to upper 80s — making it feel like late August instead of late April.
A passing downpour or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out throughout the evening, but a better shot of rain moves in for the area on Thursday.
It will not be a washout but spotty to scattered shower activity will be possible Thursday morning, afternoon and evening.
Shower chances continue into Friday as a cold front is set to cross the region.
The frontal passage will kick up gusty winds and usher in chillier air for Friday night.
Saturday morning will feature lows in the mid-40s and this combined with blustery winds will yield wind chills in the 30s for most of the area.
Saturday morning will feature lows in the mid-40s and this combined with blustery winds will yield wind chills in the 30s for most of the area.

Temperatures will rebound by Sunday afternoon with seasonable highs near 70 degrees.
Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast.