WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The family of Lymond Moses, a Delaware man shot and killed by New Castle County police officers earlier this year, has filed a lawsuit against New Castle County, the New Castle County Department of Public Safety, the New Castle Police Department, and the three officers involved in the incident. Lymond Moses was shot and killed in Wilmington on Jan. 13.

Moses’ family held a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The bodycam video of the shooting can be seen below. It begins in Wilmington just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13. That’s when county police saw Moses’ car parked with its engine running.

“Do me a favor just hop out for me, man,” police tell Moses in the video.

Officers try speaking with Moses, but he drives away.

According to New Castle County Police, officers opened fire after Moses’ vehicle made a U-turn and sped directly at the officers, putting them in harm’s way.

His family does not believe that story. They say bodycam video shows that none of the officers were in the path of Moses’ vehicle.

“They were not in front of the vehicle. They were not in harm’s way,” Moses’ wife, Amanda Spence, said.

Bodycam video shows Moses turns around and approaches an officer, appearing to drive around him. He then passes a second officer, who fires. A third officer also shoots.

“These officers were on the outer side of the vehicle and were shooting,” Spence said.

The family isn’t sure why Moses drove away, but they point out he did not have a gun on him.

“It is clear and apparent that this was an unjustified shooting,” the family’s lawyer, Emeka Igwe, said.

New Castle County Police have not released the names of the officers involved.

The Delaware Attorney General’s Office has been investigating the incident but has not said when it’s expected to finish.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.