PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The alleged gunman who killed a man in the middle of a busy Philadelphia mall last month has been arrested. Philadelphia Police on Wednesday night said 21-year-old Gregory Smith has been charged with murder and related offenses in the death of 20-year-old Dominic Billa-Lewis.

According to police, Smith was arrested on Wednesday.

The homicide happened on March 29 just after 5 p.m. at Philadelphia Mills Mall inside the food court at the orange entrance of the Northeast Philly mall.

Billa-Lewis was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Surveillance video posted to social media showed the moment the shooting happened. Police said there was a fight and at some point, Smith fired a weapon. At least five shots were fired.

“Even though tragically one person was shot and killed, we’re very fortunate that there were not any additional shooting victims,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said in March.

The mall was placed on lockdown after the shooting and stayed closed for the rest of the day.

On March 30, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Billa-Lewis is the stepson of a county detective assigned to his Homicide/Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

“I extend my deepest condolences to our detective, and to the loved ones of Mr. Billa. We are outraged over the violence that claimed the life of this young man. Shopping malls, basketball courts, supermarkets, and all spaces in our communities should be free of the threat of gun violence,” Krasner said in a statement on March 30.

A similar incident happened back in early February, another 21-year-old man was shot in the neck while inside the mall. That man survived.

So far this year, there have been 163 homicides in Philadelphia, according to police data. That number is up 35% from this point last year.