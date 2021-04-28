PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former bookkeeper for the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is accused of stealing millions of dollars to fund her lavish lifestyle. Prosecutors charged 57-year-old Angela DiPietro-Sabatine of Pennsauken, N.J. with taking more than $2.6 million over at least seven years.

She was arrested and indicted with ten counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and aiding and abetting.

They say as a DRWC accounting administrator, she used the organization’s accounting software to create false expense reports for legitimate vendors and then generated DRWC checks to herself, forged signatures, and spent the money on gambling and luxury vacations over the course of at least seven years.

“The alleged conduct in this case shows a pattern of deception and dishonesty that went on for the better part of a decade,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Williams. “Organizations must be able to rely on the honesty of employees who handle money, and this is especially important when the entity has a mission meant to benefit the public. As alleged, DiPietro-Sabatine went to great lengths to hide her criminal conduct from her employer; our Office thanks DRWC for coming forward and cooperating fully with the investigation so we can hold this defendant responsible for her actions.”

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, a non-profit, runs Spruce Street Harbor Park and other riverfront attractions in Philadelphia.

“The FBI is committed to tracking down public officials who abuse their positions of trust for personal gain,” said Michael J. Driscoll, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “Public corruption erodes citizens’ faith in their own government, and it will continue to be the FBI’s top criminal investigative priority. Today’s indictment sends the message that the FBI will work tirelessly to protect government entities from fraud, waste and abuse.”

If convicted, she faces a maximum possible sentence of 230 years in prison, a six year mandatory minimum sentence, a $4,250,000 fine, and restitution of more than $2.6 million.