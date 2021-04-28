PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are calling a deadly shooting outside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia a tragic case of mistaken identity. Rodney Hargrove was shot and killed on the prison property about an hour after he was released.
Ameen Hurst has been charged with that murder.
Hurst is also charged with three other murders, including one on Christmas Eve.
The teen from Overbrook pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve morning, according to detectives.