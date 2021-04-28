PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The clock is ticking. About 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are in danger of going to waste at FEMA’s mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.Philadelphia Weather: Temperatures To Skyrocket Into Mid-Upper 80s Giving Region Taste Of Late August
They have until Thursday to use them or they’re no good.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Wolf To Discuss Pennsylvania’s Vaccination Efforts, Vaccine Hesitancy
Sources tell Eyewitness News if you have not been vaccinated or are waiting for your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, head to the convention center.
No appointment is needed.MORE NEWS: Brotherly Love: Food Bank Of South Jersey's Chef Kita Inspiring Clients With Online Cooking Show
This comes as Centennial Pharmacy was forced to throw away over 500 expired Pfizer doses. Once a vaccine vile has been opened, those doses inside have a short span where they can be used.