PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday. Kenney will be joined by Managing Director Tumar Alexander and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley to provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
