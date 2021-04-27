PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — If you don’t have a Real ID yet, you have some more time to get the upgraded identification. The Department of Homeland Security will delay enforcing the new Real ID rules until May 2023.

The original plan was to require air travelers to have the more secure Real ID by this October. But that’s been pushed back because of the pandemic.

A Real ID looks like your license now but it has a gold star on it.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

The updated cards will be required for airport check-in and to enter federal facilities.

People are getting compliant IDs as they renew, but it takes time and the process has been slowed by the pandemic, with many state agencies operating at limited capacity.

DHS says only 43% of all driver’s licenses and identification cards are compliant.

Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos. Travelers also can use military IDs or passports to access flights and federal facilities.

