SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are investigating a shooting that happened outside a middle school. Police say shots were fired in the front parking lot of Smyrna Middle School, around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the involved victim is not a student and there are no threats to school safety.
The shooting remains under investigation.
CBS3 spoke with Smyrna Mayor Robert Johnson, who says the Smyrna Police Department is leading the investigation at this time and they are asking everyone, including residents, to stay away from the area while the investigation is unfolding.
