BUENA VISTA TWP., N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey attorney general has released dashcam video from a deadly police shooting in Buena Vista Township. It shows Roy Jackel, of Wildwood Crest, stealing a Franklin Township police vehicle.
This happened after a crash at Tuckahoe and Cumberland roads on April 5.READ MORE: Former Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Bookkeeper Allegedly Stole $2.6 Million To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
Officers pursued Jackel to Oak Road, where he exited the vehicle.READ MORE: Woman Shot, Killed In Smyrna Middle School Parking Lot, Prompting Lockdown
Video shows Jackel running toward officers, holding his arm behind his back.
That’s when Sgt. David Jernegen shot Jackel.MORE NEWS: US Pushes Real ID Deadline Back To May 2023 Because Of COVID-19
The shooting remains under investigation.