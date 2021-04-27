PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was critically injured when he was shot in the head inside of a West Philadelphia laundromat. It happened on the 5800 block of Market Street after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 52-year-old victim was shot once in the head and twice in the leg. He is currently in critical condition at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Around the same time, a man in his late teens or early 20s was shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown. It happened on the 6200 bock of Ogontz Avenue.
No arrests have been made in this case either.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.