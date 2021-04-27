DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It has been such a difficult year for so many small businesses, including those in the wedding and event industry. In this week’s Open for Business, Vittoria Woodill introduces us to one Downingtown business owner that has also faced some difficult personal challenges. The power of love helped to get her through.

I meet a lot of people who love their job but I haven’t seen one blush as big as a bride like Valerie Osiecki.

“I love what I do. I can’t wait to wake up and just do what I do. I’m just honestly the luckiest person in the world,” she said.

She’s the owner of I Do! Invitations and Announcements in Downingtown, where she helps countless couples finesse every line, liner and detail of their big day down to the fine print.

It’s a legacy she continues to write after she took over for her father who started his printing company in 1951.

While so many 2020 couples could have never imagined what would come next for their weddings, like cancellations and postponements, Osiecki was there to help them see it through.

“We’ve already done the second set of invitations. These poor brides have been through so much,” she said.

And as it would turn out her brides were there for her too.

“In September, a bride reached out to me, never heard of her, just sent me a message. Scheduled an appointment Dec. 10. Dec. 9, my dad went into the hospital. So he was in the hospital, 90 years old, with COVID. I said I just don’t know if I’m going to be able to keep this appointment or not. And guess whose nurse she was? My dad’s,” Osiecki said.

