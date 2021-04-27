WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — It was a perfect day for the first sail of the Kalmar Nyckel in Delaware. Eyewitness News was in Wilmington on Tuesday where the tall ship took sail.
The ship is a replica of the Swedish ship that crossed the ocean to settle the first European settlement in the Delaware Valley in 1638.
The ship is half-capacity due to COVID-19.
It will sail three days on the weekends in May and most of June, officials say. Weekday sails will begin on May 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can find out more about the ship’s schedule and how to buy tickets by clicking here.